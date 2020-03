Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Researchers are using a kind of machine learning known as sentiment analysis to assess the successes and failures of wildlife conservation over time. In their study, the researchers assessed the abstracts of more than 4,000 studies of species reintroduction across four decades and found that, generally speaking, we're getting better and better at reintroducing species to the wild.

