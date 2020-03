Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 18:37 Hits: 2

A world-first study using sophisticated genetic analysis techniques have found that some fish are better than others at coping with heatwaves. The study tracks wild fish populations during a severe marine heatwave that killed a third of the Great Barrier Reef corals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200318143725.htm