To Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest Now Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe US Capitol, where Congress just authorized investment in carbon removal. Photo by Lara Eakins/Flickr Congress recently approved at least $35 million for research and development of direct air capture technology and $60 million overall for research into carbon dioxide removal technologies. This is the first time direct air capture---a type of technology that pulls greenhouse gases out of the...

