The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

4 Nations Are the First to Submit Stronger Climate Plans (NDCs). Who’s Next?

Category: Climate Hits: 0

4 Nations Are the First to Submit Stronger Climate Plans (NDCs). Who’s Next? Comments|Add Comment|PrintMarshall Islands was the first country to submit a stronger national climate plan (NDC), in accordance with the Paris Agreement. Photo by Peter Mellow/Flickr Countries pledged as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement to update their national climate plans (NDCs) every five years. This year is the first test of their intent to strengthen their commitments and reduce emissions enough to limit global...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/iFnPhWwJf5c/first-nations-submit-stronger-ndcs

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version