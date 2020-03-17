The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Emissions of several ozone-depleting chemicals are larger than expected

Researchers have found that much of the current emission of these gases likely stems from large CFC 'banks' -- old equipment such as building insulation foam, refrigerators and cooling systems, and foam insulation, that was manufactured before the global phaseout of CFCs and is still leaking the gases into the atmosphere. Based on earlier analyses, scientists concluded that CFC banks would be too small to contribute very much to ozone depletion, and so policymakers allowed the banks to remain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200317130722.htm

