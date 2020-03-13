First-time direct proof of chemical reactions in particulates

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

Researchers have developed a new method to analyze particulate matter more precisely than ever before. With its help, they disproved an established doctrine: that molecules in aerosols undergo no further chemical transformations because they are enclosed in other suspended particulate matter. Their findings will help to improve the understanding of global processes involved in cloud formation and air pollution and to refine the corresponding models.

