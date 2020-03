Articles

Category: Climate Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 14:22 Hits: 0

A trio of studies are the latest developments in a paradigm shift that could change how Earth history is understood. They support an assertion by a geophysicist that a once-liquid portion of the lower mantle, rather than the core, could have exceeded the thresholds needed to create Earth's magnetic field during its early history.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200315102257.htm