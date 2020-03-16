Exxon Now Wants to Write the Rules for Regulating Methane Emissions

ExxonMobil is a company capable of contradictions. It has been lobbying against government efforts to address climate change while running adstouting its own efforts to do so.

And while the oil giant has been responsible for massive methane releases, Exxon has now proposed a new regulatory framework for cutting emissions of this powerful greenhouse gas that it hopes regulators and industry will adopt. As Exxon put it, the goal is to achieve “cost-effective and reasonable methane-emission regulations.”

So, why is Exxon asking to be regulated?