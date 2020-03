Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:03 Hits: 3

Focusing on urbanization as a key driver of environmental change in the 21st century, researchers have created a framework to understand and compare cities' food systems and their effects on climate change, water use and land use. The research will allow planners to estimate the impact of a city's food system and evaluate policy actions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200316090336.htm