The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Injection strategies are crucial for geothermal projects

Category: Climate Hits: 0

The fear of earthquakes is one of the main reasons for reservations about geothermal energy. In order to get hot water from the depths, crevices in the rock underground often have to be created. This is done by injecting large quantities of water under high pressure. The problem is that such hydraulic stimulation is accompanied by vibrations in the underground, known as ''induced seismicity''. A new study from the now points a way that could help to reduce the seismic risk.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200310114715.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version