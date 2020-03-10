The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Grad student names new treehopper species after Lady Gaga

Treehoppers are the wackiest, most astonishing bugs most people have never heard of, according to a young researcher. They are morphological wonders, sporting bizarre protuberances that look like horns, gnarled branches, antlers or dead plant leaves. To draw attention to this group, he named a newly discovered treehopper species after Lady Gaga, a performer with her own flamboyant, shape-shifting style.

