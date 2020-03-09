The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

To Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest Now

Category: Climate Hits: 0

To Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest Now Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe US Capitol, where Congress just authorized investment in carbon removal. Photo by Lara Eakins/Flickr Congress recently approved at least $35 million for research and development of direct air capture technology and $60 million overall for research into carbon dioxide removal technologies. This is the first time direct air capture---a type of technology that pulls greenhouse gases out of the...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
To Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest NowTo Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest NowTo Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest NowTo Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest NowTo Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest Now

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/UNLEcqe5uS0/to-unlock-the-potential-of-direct-air-capture-we-must-invest-now

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version