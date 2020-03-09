Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 15:36 Hits: 0

To Unlock the Potential of Direct Air Capture, We Must Invest Now Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe US Capitol, where Congress just authorized investment in carbon removal. Photo by Lara Eakins/Flickr Congress recently approved at least $35 million for research and development of direct air capture technology and $60 million overall for research into carbon dioxide removal technologies. This is the first time direct air capture---a type of technology that pulls greenhouse gases out of the...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/UNLEcqe5uS0/to-unlock-the-potential-of-direct-air-capture-we-must-invest-now