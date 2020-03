Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Faced with a gritty landscape of metal fences, concrete walls and asphalt pavement, city lizards in Puerto Rico rapidly and repeatedly evolved better tolerance for heat than their forest counterparts, according to new research. Studies that delve into how animals adapt in urban environments are still relatively rare. But anoles are becoming a model system for urban evolutionary research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200310094231.htm