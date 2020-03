Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 15:26 Hits: 0

Intense sunlight damages the chloroplasts that are essential for photosynthesis, and generates toxic products that can lead to cell death. Biologists have now identified a signaling pathway which mitigates the effects of light stress.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200312112642.htm