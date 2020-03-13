The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oil Industry Front Group Launches Latest Attack on Electric Vehicle Tax Credit in Senate Energy Bill

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Read time: 4 mins

As this week the U.S. Senate tries to advance stalled bipartisan energy legislation, the American Energy Alliance (AEA) last week announced its latest initiative opposing any tax credit extension for electric vehicles (EV) in that bill.

Through a series of digital ads, the group, which receives a substantial share of its donations from an oil refinery trade group, is calling on Senate Republicans to squash a proposed amendment expanding the number of vehicles eligible for the credit.

Tags: 
electric vehicles
EV tax credit
American Energy Alliance
American Energy Innovation Act
Senator Ron Wyden

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/13/oil-american-energy-alliance-electric-vehicle-tax-credit-senate-bill

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version