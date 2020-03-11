The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pollution: A possible end to 'forever' chemicals

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Synthetic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyls, or PFAS, contain bonds between carbon and fluorine atoms considered the strongest in organic chemistry. Unfortunately, the widespread use of these nonbiodegradable products since the 1940s has contaminated many water supplies across America. Engineers have now shown in modeling experiments that using excess electrons shatters the carbon-fluorine bond of PFAS in water, leaving by-products that might even accelerate the process.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200311123318.htm

