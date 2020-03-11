The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The Future of Exxon and the Permian’s Flaring Crisis

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Read time: 8 mins

On March 5, there was a sense of drama and tension unlike in years past as ExxonMobil’s top executives gathered for their annual Investor Day presentation, a highly anticipated event where the oil major lays out its plans for the next few years in an effort to woo investors.

Long a darling of Wall Street, that day the oil major’s share price had fallen to a 15-year low. Battered by a volatile oil market and increasing scrutiny over the climate crisis, investors wanted answers on how Exxon planned on dealing with the shifting landscape.

Tags: 
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)
Darren Woods
XTO Energy
Permian Basin
fracking finances
flaring

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/11/future-exxon-permian-flaring-crisis-air-pollution

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version