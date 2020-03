Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 19:20 Hits: 3

Scientists have succeeded in creating an ultrathin organic solar cell that is both highly efficient and durable. Using a simple post-annealing process, they created a flexible organic cell that degrades by less than 5% over 3,000 hours in atmospheric conditions and that simultaneously has an energy conversion ratio -- a key indicator of solar cell performance -- of 13%.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309152058.htm