Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 20:36 Hits: 3

Across the Amazon, trees have historically been viewed as obstacles to agricultural progress. A local NGO is challenging that mindset.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2020/0310/The-secret-to-sustainably-farming-the-Amazon-The-miracle-Inga-tree?icid=rss