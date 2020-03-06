Making puffer fish toxin in a flask

Articles

In Japan, puffer fish is considered a delicacy, but the tickle to the taste buds comes with a tickle to the nerves: fugu contains tetrodotoxin, a strong nerve toxin. In low doses, tetrodotoxin is shown in clinical trials to be a replacement for opioids for relieving cancer related pain. Scientists have now introduced a new route for the total synthesis (complete production of a natural product from current materials) of tetrodotoxin.

