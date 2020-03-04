Novel compound sparks new malaria treatment hope

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 19:15

A novel class of antimalarial compounds that can effectively kill malaria parasites has been developed. In preclinical testing, the compounds were effective against different species of malaria parasites, including the deadly Plasmodium falciparum, and at multiple stages of the parasite lifecycle. The compounds could overcome existing issues of parasite drug resistance. The researchers hope that drugs based on these early compounds will soon enter phase 1 clinical trials.

