Oregon Republicans Flee Climate Legislation for the Second Time in Less Than 1 Year

By Olivia Rosane, EcoWatch. Reposted with permission from EcoWatch.

Oregon's Republican Congresspeople have once again scuppered attempts to pass a climate change bill, by running away.

In June of 2019, Oregon Republican Senators refused to show up to work in order to deny the Senate a quorum to vote on a cap-and-trade bill that had passed the House. Some even fled the state to avoid being forced to return. That standoff ended when Senate Democrats said they did not have enough votes for the bill.