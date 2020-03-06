The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oil Execs, Anxious About Public Support, Claim Halting Fossil Fuel Production Would Be 'Criminal'

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 12 mins

A new oil and gas industry ad pushes back against growing calls to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for the climate crisis — by making the bold statement that it would be criminal not to produce oil and gas.

The ad by the industry trade group Western Energy Alliance (WEA) takes the form of an open letter to 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and is signed by 54 oil and gas company executives. It calls out Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have all said they believe the industry should face accountability.

Tags: 
Western Energy Alliance
oil and gas
climate liability
Bernie Sanders
joe biden
Kathleen Sgamma

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/06/western-energy-alliance-ad-oil-gas-criminal

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version