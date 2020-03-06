The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

7 Things to Know About Decarbonization in the American Energy Innovation Act

Category: Climate Hits: 2

7 Things to Know About Decarbonization in the American Energy Innovation Act Comments|Add Comment|PrintThe American Energy Innovation Act authorizes funding for new clean energy research and development, including marine and hydrokinetic energy. Photo by Ian Gagnon/Department of Energy A new legislative package on energy is working its way through the U.S. Senate. The American Energy Innovation Act (AEIA) is a compilation of dozens of energy bills that have passed the Senate Committee on Energy...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/booISoqS6l0/7-things-know-about-decarbonization-american-energy-innovation-act

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version