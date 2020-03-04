New Documents Show How Trump Interior Official Pushed Climate Misinformation into Federal Reports

Category: Climate Hits: 5
A major New York Times investigative report, published March 2, revealed efforts by Indur M. Goklany, a Department of Interior employee with ties to the Heartland Institute and other fossil-funded denial organizations, to modify federal reports to include misleading information about climate science.
DeSmog has obtained some of the emails cited by The Times in that investigation, published here for the first time.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/03/04/new-york-times-climate-misinformation-indur-goklany-interior-heartland