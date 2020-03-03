Not only what you eat, but how you eat, may affect your microbiome

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:33 Hits: 2

Researchers found that post-stroke patients re-grow a healthy microbiota in their mouth and gut when they revert to normal food intake from tube feeding. These results emphasize the need to actively normalize feeding in these patients, not only to minimize the risks of tube feeding, but also because oral feeding significantly alters the microbiome of both the mouth and the gut, potentially with beneficial consequences for overall health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303113319.htm