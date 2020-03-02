The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The microbes in your mouth, and a reminder to floss and go to the dentist

Most people know that good oral hygiene - brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits - is linked to good health. Microbiome researchers offer fresh evidence to support that conventional wisdom, by taking a close look at invisible communities of microbes that live in every mouth. Their study found a correlation between people who did not visit the dentist regularly and increased presence of a pathogen that causes periodontal disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302162248.htm

