The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Engineers zap and unstick underwater smart glue

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Turning adhesion on and off is what makes a glue smart. Inspired by nature, catechols are synthetic compounds that mimic the wet-but-still-sticky proteins found in mussel feet and offer promise for underwater glue, wound dressings, prosthetic attachments or even making car parts and in other manufacturing. A team has used electricity for the first time to deactivate a catechol-containing adhesive in salt water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302200741.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version