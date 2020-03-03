Coral Reefs in Turks and Caicos Islands resist global bleaching event

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

A study that relied on citizen scientists to monitor the health of corals on Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean from 2012 to 2018 found that 35 key coral species remained resilient during a 2014-17 global coral-bleaching event that harmed coral reefs around the world. Even corals that experienced bleaching quickly recovered, the researchers found. Some corals appeared healthier in 2017 than they were in 2014.

