Longtime Climate Science Foe David Schnare Uses Scare Tactics to Bash Transportation Climate Initiative for Koch-Tied Think Tank

Opponents of a regional proposal to curb transportation sector emissions in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are using a number of deceptive tactics to attack and criticize the Transportation and Climate Initiative. Groups tied to the oil industry have pointed to misleading studies, deployed questionable public opinion polling and circulated an open letter in opposition.

In Virginia, a conservative think tank is now touting a biased analysis, dismissed by critics as misleading “scare tactics,” authored by anti-environmental attorney David Schnare, that questions Virginia’s legal authority to participate in the regional program. 

Tags: 
transportation climate initiative
tci
David Schnare
Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy
texas public policy foundation

