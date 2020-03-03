The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will Mexico Rise to the Zero-carbon Buildings Challenge?

Category: Climate

Will Mexico Rise to the Zero-carbon Buildings Challenge? Comments|Add Comment|PrintMexico is poised for massive construction over the next 10 years. Will it pursue zero-carbon buildings? Photo by Alejandro Islas Photograph AC/Wikimedia Commons The global battle against climate change will take place in the world’s buildings. Buildings produce nearly 40% of global energy-related emissions. And while the latest research shows the world needs to reach net-zero-carbon emissions by 2050, the...

