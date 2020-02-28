The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) imaging features overlap with SARS and MERS

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Although COVID-19's imaging features are variable and nonspecific, the findings thus far do show ''significant overlap'' with those of severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The early evidence suggests that initial chest imaging will show abnormality in at least 85% of patients, with 75% of patients having bilateral lung involvement initially that most often manifests as subpleural and peripheral areas of ground-glass opacity and consolidation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200228142018.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version