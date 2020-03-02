Fallowing cattle-feed farmland simplest way to alleviate western U.S. water shortage

Articles

An important new study finds that irrigated crop production accounts for 86 percent of all water consumed in the western US -- and of all the water used on western farms, by far the largest portion goes to cattle-feed crops such as alfalfa and grass hay. To alleviate the severe shortage of water in the region, study authors suggest rotational fallowing farmland could be a simple and affordable means of dramatically reducing water use in the region.

