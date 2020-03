Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 20:36 Hits: 1

Could pumping oxygen-rich surface water into the depths of lakes, estuaries, and coastal ocean waters help ameliorate dangerous dead zones? New work says yes, although they caution that further research would be needed to understand any possible side effects before implementing such an approach.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200302153608.htm