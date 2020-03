Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 4

When disease epidemics and outbreaks occur, conspiracy theories often emerge that compete with the information provided by public health officials. A new study finds that information used to counter myths about Zika in Brazil not only failed to reduce misperceptions but also reduced the accuracy of people's other beliefs about the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227160554.htm