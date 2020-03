Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 3

In the first major study following the devastating 2014 Carlton Complex fire in north central Washington, researchers from the University of Washington and US Forest Service found that previous tree thinning and prescribed burns helped forests survive the fire.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227160548.htm