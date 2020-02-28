Asteroid impact enriches certain elements in seawater

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Researchers found two processes immediately after the end-Cretaceous asteroid impact that likely supplied chalcophile elements to the ocean, i.e., impact heating and acid rain. The former produced iron oxides/hydroxides and released chalcophile elements from the struck rock. Iron oxides/hydroxides could have carried chalcophile elements to the seafloor. Acid rain could have supplied some chalcophile elements, especially copper and silver to the ocean, where they accumulated in organic matter.

