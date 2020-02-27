How caloric restriction prevents negative effects of aging in cells

Articles

If you want to reduce levels of inflammation throughout your body, delay the onset of age-related diseases, and live longer -- eat less food. That's the conclusion of a new study that provides the most detailed report to date of the cellular effects of a calorie-restricted diet in rats. While the benefits of caloric restriction have long been known, the new results show how this restriction can protect against aging in cellular pathways.

