The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How caloric restriction prevents negative effects of aging in cells

Category: Climate Hits: 5

If you want to reduce levels of inflammation throughout your body, delay the onset of age-related diseases, and live longer -- eat less food. That's the conclusion of a new study that provides the most detailed report to date of the cellular effects of a calorie-restricted diet in rats. While the benefits of caloric restriction have long been known, the new results show how this restriction can protect against aging in cellular pathways.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227144259.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version