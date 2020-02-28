West Texas Fracking Boom Sputters as Apache Corp. Admits Firm Lost Billions, Cites Alpine High 'Challenges'

Category: Climate Hits: 10
Balmorhea, Texas — Less than four years ago, oil and gas company Apache Corp. announced an oil strike worth $80 billion in one of the most pristine reaches of West Texas — the “biggest oil find” of 2016 — which the company dubbed Alpine High.
Yesterday, Apache officially called it quits in Alpine High, as its business partner revealed that Apache has “no current plans for future drilling” in that field.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/02/27/west-texas-fracking-boom-sputters-apache-corp-admits-firm-lost-billions-cites-alpine-high-challenges