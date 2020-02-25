The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The do's and don'ts of monitoring many wildlife species at once

A new analysis of 92 studies from 27 countries conducted by ecologists suggests that many recent multi-species studies of wildlife communities often incorrectly use the analytical tools and methods available. Technology such as trail cameras and drones have 'revolutionized wildlife monitoring studies' in recent years, says organismic and evolutionary biologists 'but if not properly used in well-designed research, they will compromise the reliability of the results obtained.'

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200225154341.htm

