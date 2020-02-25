The do's and don'ts of monitoring many wildlife species at once

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

A new analysis of 92 studies from 27 countries conducted by ecologists suggests that many recent multi-species studies of wildlife communities often incorrectly use the analytical tools and methods available. Technology such as trail cameras and drones have 'revolutionized wildlife monitoring studies' in recent years, says organismic and evolutionary biologists 'but if not properly used in well-designed research, they will compromise the reliability of the results obtained.'

