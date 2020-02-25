New metabolic engineering strategy for effective sugar utilization by microbes improves bioproduction of polymer raw materials

Articles

Tuesday, 25 February 2020

Using biomass and microbes to synthesize useful chemical compounds is an environmentally friendly alternative to petrochemical production, however it is difficult to produce sufficient amounts. A team has succeeded in improving the yield of the target chemical muconic acid by developing a new strategy to metabolically engineer the bacteria used in bioproduction, so that it would utilize different kinds of sugar absorbed from the biomass for separate aims.

