Charlotte Is the Largest US City to Purchase Renewable Energy Through a Green Tariff

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Charlotte Is the Largest US City to Purchase Renewable Energy Through a Green Tariff Comments|Add Comment|PrintCharlotte skyline. Photo by James Willamor/Flickr More than 200 U.S. cities, townships and counties have adopted 100% clean energy targets. While some have already achieved them, many more are still trying to figure out how they will work with many stakeholders, most notably their electric utilities, to get there. Yesterday, the city council in Charlotte, North Carolina approved a...

