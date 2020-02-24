The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Momentum Builds to Monitor Cancer Alley Air Pollution in Real Time After Exxon Refinery Fire in Louisiana

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Read time: 8 mins

A large fire at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge oil refinery late on February 11 lit up the sky for miles and continued until dawn. The night of the fire, ExxonMobil representatives claimed that air monitoring inside the plant and in surrounding neighborhoods did not detect the release of harmful concentrations of chemicals, a claim echoed by first responders and state regulators. What unfolded, however, reinforced a growing community movement to require real-time independent air pollution monitoring at industrial facilities.

Tags: 
cancer alley
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)
Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré
oil refinery
Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ)

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/02/24/real-time-air-pollution-exxon-refinery-fire-denka-louisiana

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version