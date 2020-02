Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:13 Hits: 2

Paleontologists have made a remarkable discovery in China: 1 billion-year-old micro-fossils of green seaweeds that could be related to the ancestor of the earliest land plants and trees that first developed 450 million years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224111339.htm