Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:13 Hits: 2

A new study offers some of the first evidence that gray whales might depend on a magnetic sense to find their way through the ocean. This evidence comes from the discovery that whales are more likely to strand themselves on days when solar storms disrupt Earth's magnetic field.

