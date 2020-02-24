Camera trap study captures Sumatran tigers, clouded leopards, other rare beasts

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 February 2020

Scientists deployed motion-sensitive camera traps across a 50-square-mile swath of Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park in southern Sumatra and, over the course of eight years, recorded the haunts and habits of dozens of species, including the Sumatran tiger and other rare and endangered wildlife. Their observations offer insight into how abundant these species are and show how smaller creatures avoid being eaten by tigers and other carnivores.

