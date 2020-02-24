The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Camera trap study captures Sumatran tigers, clouded leopards, other rare beasts

Scientists deployed motion-sensitive camera traps across a 50-square-mile swath of Bukit Barisan Selatan National Park in southern Sumatra and, over the course of eight years, recorded the haunts and habits of dozens of species, including the Sumatran tiger and other rare and endangered wildlife. Their observations offer insight into how abundant these species are and show how smaller creatures avoid being eaten by tigers and other carnivores.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200224111407.htm

