Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 17:42 Hits: 0

Analysis of Paleolithic-era teeth from a 28,500-year-old fossil site in the Czech Republic provides supporting evidence for two groups of canids -- one dog-like and the other wolf-like - with differing diets, which is consistent with the early domestication of dogs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219124229.htm