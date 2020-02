Articles

Participants in a citizen-science expedition in the Ulu Temburong National Park in Brunei, Borneo, named a new snail species after climate activist Greta Thunberg. The new snail is threatened by climate change and could go extinct if its habitat becomes drier.

