Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 23:46 Hits: 0

Employing a game theory model, researchers demonstrate how strategic decisions influence the environment in which those decisions are made, alterations which in turn influence strategy. Their analysis, which identifies how incentives can tip a strategy from one extreme to another, applies to fields as diverse as fisheries dynamics to climate change policy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200219184613.htm