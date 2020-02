Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 15:21 Hits: 0

Scientists have recovered DNA from a well-preserved horned lark found in Siberian permafrost. The results can contribute to explaining the evolution of sub species, as well as how the mammoth steppe transformed into tundra, forest and steppe biomes at the end of the last Ice Age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200221102126.htm